Liverpool vs. Barcelona live updates, Champions League score: Barca heads to Anfield on cusp of UCL final

Barcelona goes to Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 advantage after the first leg. Barcelona is in great shape to advance to the June 1 final in Madrid but has to close out the Reds here, who will be significantly shorthanded. Mohamed Salah (head) and Roberto Firmino (muscular) were officially ruled out for the match, putting Liverpool in a tough spot to find three goals or more to turn things around. If Barca scores just once, Liverpool will need to find five goals in order to move on.

Barcelona has not been to the final since 2015 when it defeated Juventus in Berlin. Liverpool still has hopes of making back-to-back final appearances. Last season the Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and you can watch the match in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).

Expert David Sumpter's Champions League picks are on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick in this game? Click here for more.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.