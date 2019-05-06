Liverpool vs. Barcelona: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino to miss Champions League semifinal match

If Liverpool is to overcome its 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals, it will have to do it without injured superstar Mohamed Salah, who was officially ruled out of the match on Monday. Salah was stretchered off Saturday in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle with a head injury. The Egyptian star went for a ball in the box and had his head collide with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's thigh before going to the ground and suffering a nasty spill.

Liverpool takes on Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free). The Reds will also be without the services of Roberto Firmino, who is dealing with what the team calls a muscle injury.

"Both are not available for tomorrow." ... "It's a concussion [for Salah], so that means he would not even be allowed to play. That's it, that's all. "He feels OK, but it is not good enough from a medical point of view, that's all. He is desperate and everything, but we cannot do it. That's it."

The club has been quiet on specifics about the injury, but the fact that he is missing a match as important as this could be a sign that his season could be over. Liverpool has one more Premier League game next Sunday as it fights for the title, taking on Wolves at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful that Salah can recover in time for that match. Liverpool entered Monday with a two-point lead over Manchester City, which plays on Monday against Leicester City.

If Salah can't go, it will mark the second straight year with a significant injury at a crucial point in the season. He picked up a shoulder injury in last year's Champions League final, which saw him also miss Egypt's first game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.