Liverpool meet Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with Xabi Alonso returning to Anfield with his defending Bundesliga kings. The Spanish tactician enjoyed a five-year spell on Merseyside as a player which included the heroic 2005 UCL triumph. Alonso's German outfit can overtake their hosts with an unexpected away win given their seven points from a possible nine in the League Phase so far with the Reds leading the way on nine points alongside Aston Villa.

Liverpool supporters were keen to see Alonso named as Jurgen Klopp's replacement earlier this year when the German announced his decision to step down but the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munchen star snubbed his three ex-employers to remain with Leverkusen this term. The EPL leaders ultimately opted to go for Arne Slot who is enjoying a strong start to life at Anfield and the Dutch tactician is now on five straight home wins with four consecutive opening UCL victories for the second time after their 2021-22 effort.

Leverkusen are Germany's Invincibles from last season, but repeating that trick was always going to be extremely difficult. The treble escaped Die Werkself's grasp in the end, and they are currently in a tricky run of drawing games that they could win with three stalemates from their last four outings to trail Bayern by seven points. This is Liverpool and Leverkusen's first reunion since 2004-05 which was the year that the Reds went all the way in spectacular fashion although Alonso was injured for both games with the Germans.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, November 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Anfield - Liverpool, France

Anfield - Liverpool, France Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool -138; Draw +320; Leverkusen +340

League Phase so far

Liverpool have beaten Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig so far to lead the way in the Champions League along with Villa. Slot's men also top the Premier League after both Arsenal and Manchester City lost ground over the weekend. The Reds have now won 10 of their last 11 games under the Dutchman and will be a tall order for Alonso's side. Leverkusen have seven points from nine after beating Milan and Feyenoord although full points were denied by Stade Brestois 29 in France. That draw with the Ligue 1 outfit is symptomatic of their campaign so far in the Bundesliga which has seen them held to a point more often that they would like. Die Werkself are unbeaten on the road this term and will hope to keep it that way.

Team news

Liverpool: Ibrahima Konate was hurt in the win over Brighton and Hove Albion but should be fit to feature in the squad here. Joe Gomez stepped in and could do the same here while Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota remain absent. Mo Salah could become the first player in over 20 years to score in six consecutive UCL home games for an English club after Ruud van Nistelrooy's feat with Manchester United in 2003.

Possible Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.

Leverkusen: Nordi Mukiele picked up an injury against Stuttgart and is not expected back before the international break with Amine Adli and Jeanuel Belocian also missing. Martin Terrier was absent for Friday's Bundesliga outing but Alonso should have him back here. If Terrier is back, Jeremie Frimpong can cover Mukiele on the right while Florian Wirtz attempts to follow Erling Haaland and Manor Solomon as players aged 21 or under to score in their first three Champions League away games.

Possible Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface.

Prediction

This one will be a tight and a score draw would not be a huge surprise but Liverpool have the edge form-wise which means that Leverkusen can consider a point at Anfield very much one gained instead of two lost. A one-goal winning margin for the eds sounds about right with Salah and Wirtz no doubt getting involved in the action. Pick: Liverpool 2, Leverkusen 1.

Tuesday's Champions League schedule

All times Eastern

League phase table

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosPosition Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 6 0 +6 9 2 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9 3 Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9 0 +9 7 4 Monaco 3 2 1 0 9 4 +5 7 5 Brest 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7 6 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 6 1 +5 7 7 Inter 3 2 1 0 5 0 +5 7 8 Sporting CP 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7 9 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 3 0 +3 7 10 Barcelona 3 2 0 1 10 3 +7 6 11 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 12 6 +6 6 12 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 8 4 +4 6 13 Benfica 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 6 14 Juventus 3 2 0 1 6 4 +2 6 15 Lille 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6 16 Feyenoord 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 17 Atalanta 3 1 2 0 3 0 +3 5 18 Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 19 PSG 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 20 Celtic 3 1 1 1 6 8 -2 4 21 Sparta Praha 3 1 1 1 4 6 -2 4 22 Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 1 1 6 11 -5 4 23 Bayern Munich 3 1 0 2 10 7 +3 3 24 Girona 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3 25 AC Milan 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 26 Club Brugge 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3 27 Atletico Madrid 3 1 0 2 3 8 -5 3 28 PSV 3 0 2 1 3 5 -2 2 29 Bologna 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 1 30 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 1 31 RB Leipzig 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 32 SK Sturm Graz 3 0 0 3 1 5 -4 0 33 Red Star Belgrade 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0 34 Young Boys 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0 35 RB Salzburg 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 0

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.