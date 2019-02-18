Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch first leg online

Arguably the best tie of the Champions League round of 16 begins on Tuesday when last season's runner-up Liverpool hosts Bayern Munich in the first leg at Anfield. Bayern won Group E with a 4-2-0 record, just edging Ajax while Liverpool was second in the ultra-competitive Group C, finishing behind PSG and edging Napoli on a tiebreaker. It's a battle between two teams that are both considered contenders to win the cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 19



Time: 3 p.m. ET



Location: Anfield in England



TV channel: TNT and Galavision



Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds' hot start to the season fizzled a bit in recent weeks as it slipped into second place in the Premier League. A five-game stretch to start 2019 saw this team win just two of out six games in all competitions, with both the vaunted attack struggling and the defense committing silly errors. But a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Feb. 9 has this team back on track ahead of a tricky schedule that includes Bayern, Manchester United, Watford and city rival Everton.

Bayern: Whereas Liverpool started off hot and cooled down, it's been the opposite for Bayern. They've closed the gap on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, winning 10 of its last 12 games. Bayern enters having scored three goals in five of its last six games and has found some stability under Niko Kovac.

Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool prediction

Liverpool takes a small advantage to Germany but does concede, giving Kovac's team a vital away goal that makes them the slight favorites entering the second leg.

Pick: Draw (+275)