Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich score: Mane, Van Dijk lift Reds into Champions League quarterfinals

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Anfield, Liverpool hoped to go to Bayern Munich and get at least a draw with goals to advance on away goals. They got more than that. Sadio Mane scored twice and Virgil van Dijk added another as Liverpool impressively won 3-1, knocking out the German giants. The Reds become the fourth English team to advance to the quarters. Here are three takeaways from the match:

Mane was world class

The Senegalese sensation was the deciding factor in this tie. He scored an absolutely brilliant opener and then a late goal to put it away. On his eye-catching initial score, he caught Manuel Neuer out of position, put a crazy move on him and chipped the ball home with an unbelievable amount of class. Take a look:

There may not be a better defender in the world than Van Dijk

Van Dijk was immense in this one. He made some crucial stops and then used his height to give Liverpool the lead again in the second half. The former Southampton and Celtic man, who had the assist on Mane's opener, headed a corner home to make it 2-1. Take a look:

The biggest goal of his club career, you could argue. But it wasn't just that. He showed leadership in the back line's shape and was calm on the ball when playing wide. One of the stars of the night.

Bayern blows massive chance during best stretch

Bayern came into this game with 11 goals in its last two games, back in first place in the Bundesliga and riding a wave of momentum. Jordan Henderson's injury for Liverpool actually worked out well because Fabinho came in and was able to cause trouble in the middle for Bayern. James Rodriguez did next to nothing, and Bayern had just two shots on goal. Bayern didn't even have a shot on goal in the first leg.

Another season of failing to live up to expectations for Germany's biggest club.