Liverpool enters the match with quite an advantage having gone into Portugal and emerged with a 3-1 victory but they can't dismiss Benfica in the second leg. Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mande, and Luis Diaz all scored in the first leg while Darwin Nunez pulled one back for Benfica. The Portuguese side has been known for their defensive mettle in the competition but it was finally undone on a date with Liverpool.

Will they be able to score an early goal to engineer a comeback or will this be an easy victory for the Reds? Considering their firepower, I can't see Benfica stopping Liverpool from scoring, and winning a shootout isn't their style so this is a match that could get lopsided quickly.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Apr. 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Apr. 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool -390; Draw +500; Benfica +1000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Liverpool: The Reds have no major absences so they'll be expected to roll into the match with their first choice squad. Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane are on yellow cards, but they reset at the semifinals so even if they pick one up they should be ok. Everything is set to be business as usual for Jurgen Klopp. Facing Manchester City again on the weekend, there is a chance that there will be some rotation but not enough to put the tie at risk.

Benfica: Rafa Silva is the only expected absentee for Benfica but numerous players will miss the next leg if they're booked. That's not something that they can worry about as everyone will need to leave everything on the pitch to have a chance versus Liverpool.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah gets his scoring boots back as Liverpool rolls in this match. Pick: Liverpool 2, Benfica 0