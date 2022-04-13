English side Liverpool and Portuguese club Benfica will meet on Wednesday in a 2022 UEFA Champions League match. It will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, with Liverpool victorious by a 3-1 score in the first leg. Liverpool is still in contention to win the Premier League and FA Cup. Benfica needs to win by three goals to reach its first UCL/European Cup semifinals since 1990. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Benfica vs. Liverpool odds, with Benfica the +900 underdog. A draw is priced at +490 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Benfica vs. Liverpool date: Wednesday, April 13

Benfica vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Liverpool streaming: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Benfica vs. Liverpool picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Liverpool vs. Benfica, Eimer is backing under 3.5 goals at -125 odds. Both these teams followed similar scripts in the second legs of their Round of 16 matches. After Benfica and Ajax had four combined goals in the first leg, the second match had only one total goal. Liverpool's first leg against Inter Milan had two total goals, while the second had just one combined goal.

While Liverpool will return home for Wednesday's game, that doesn't mean the scoreboard will be lit up for the home crowd. The team has been more prudent in its approach, both offensively and defensively, when lining up in Anfield. The last four home games across all competitions for The Reds have seen under 3.5 total goals scored.

With Benfica needing to win by two goals to force extra time or win by three goals to advance, its style of play should open up opportunities for Liverpool.

"If Liverpool grab the first couple goals, morale should be shot from the Benfica side, which should cause a relatively calm and low scoring second half," Eimer told SportsLine.

