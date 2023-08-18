Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday in the second round of Premier League games this season. Both teams started with draws while Jurgen Klopp's men pummeled the Cherries in this fixture last campaign. The Reds tied with Chelsea on opening day while Andoni Iraola's side drew with West Ham United so both will be looking for early term points with the hosts strong favorites for the win.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, August 19 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 19 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -500; Draw: +600; Bournemouth +1100

Team news

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are both working their way back still after missing the end of last season through injury. This weekend is too early for either one, but things are at least now closer than before. Wataru Endo has joined to boost Klopp's options but might not make it for this one having only signed on Friday. Expect Cody Gakpo to continue with Curtis Jones nursing an ankle injury while Darwin Nunez should start over Diogo Jota.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz; Nunez.

Bournemouth: Marcos Senesi went off against West Ham with what Iraola considered cramp while Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara, Ryan Fredericks, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith and Lewis Cook are all out too. Lloyd Kelly might be able to feature, though and Jaidon Anthony could make way for Justin Kluivert with Dominic Solanke should start ahead of Antoine Semenyo against his former club.

Potential Bournemouth XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Brooks, Christie, Kluivert; Solanke.

Prediction

Although this one is unlikely to be as one-sided as it was last season, Liverpool should have more than enough to better a depleted Bournemouth side. The Reds could use a result to avoid claims of a slow start to the season which anything less than four points from two games would be. Pick: Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1.