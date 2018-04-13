Liverpool vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are closing in on a top-four spot
Liverpool takes on Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League, just a day after the Reds found out who they'll place in the Champions League semifinals.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Liverpool is fighting to finish second with Manchester United, and trying to stay ahead of fourth-place Tottenham. The Reds are third with 67 points, four behind United but 10 clear of fifth place. A few more wins and a Champions League spot will be wrapped up. For Bournemouth, they are in 11th place with 38 points and 10 above the drop zone. Another win or a couple draws should ensure their spot in the top flight.
Prediction
Liverpool struggles in front of goal early but get a double from Roberto Firmino and three more points. Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0.
