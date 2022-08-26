A battle at the wrong end of the early Premier League table, Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday looking for their first three-point haul of the campaign. A loss away at Manchester United after draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace have left Jurgen Klopp's side just above the relegation zone with questions already being asked of squad depth. Scott Parker's visitors are just above their hosts thanks to an opening day win over Aston Villa, but the Cherries were expected to struggle and an average of one point per game at this stage is not disastrous. Can Liverpool get off the mark or will Bournemouth spring a surprise and turn up the heat on Klopp?

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch & odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 27 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

Odds: LFC -1000; Draw +900; AFCB +2200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Although alarm bells are not ringing just yet, there are already questions surfacing regarding the squad depth available to Klopp -- especially in midfield. Trent Alexander Arnold has been something of a scapegoat since the United defeat but the England international needs a functioning midfield to be at his best and that is perhaps where the Reds' issues lie. Darwin Nunez remains suspended while Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are among the injured.

Bournemouth: Three points from three tough opening games is arguably the best Parker and his men could have hoped for given that two of those matches were against Manchester City and Arsenal. Advancing past Norwich City in the League Cup was a boost and this could be an unexpected chance at some points with Liverpool far from their usual dominant selves. Anything better than a loss will be a welcome bonus for the Cherries with their schedule easing up slightly after their Anfield visit.

Prediction

Pick: Liverpool to get back to winning ways but Bournemouth to make it tough for them for a period. A two-goal winning margin for the hosts seems fair and the visitors could get themselves a goal, but all three points is probably too tall an order for Parker's troops. Klopp needs a comfortable win and struggling to make the breakthrough early on could breed anxiety at Anfield. Ultimately, expected the Reds to pick the Cherries off by the end of the 90 minutes and get their first win on the board.

