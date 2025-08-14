Liverpool kick off their defense of the English Premier League title when they host AFC Bournemouth to start the 2025-26 season on Friday. The Reds finished their 2024-25 season 10 points clear of second-place Arsenal, but will be challenged this season as changes have been made to their roster. Bournemouth finished ninth in the EPL table, and have their own roster moves to overcome as they face a Liverpool side that defeated them 3-0 at Anfield last season.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Reds are -350 favorites (risk $350 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Bournemouth odds, while the Cherries are the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +550, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Bournemouth picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Liverpool vs. Bournemouth on Friday:

Liverpool to win half-time / full-time (-118)



The Reds went through major roster changes during the offseason with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Jarell Quansah, and Caoimhín Keheller leaving for other clubs, and forward Diogo Jota tragically dying in a car crash. There have been some high-profile signings as well, with attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and forward Hugo Ekitiké joining Arne Slot's roster. Liverpool are still favorites to win the league this season despite all those changes.



"It will be interesting to see how the new signings perform on their Premier League debut," Green said. "The atmosphere at Anfield will be muted, as supporters mourn the loss of Jota, but the players will be keen to deliver a strong performance in his honor."

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (+100)

Green notes that both teams won't be as sturdy on defense heading into the 2025-26 season. The Reds have won each of the last five meetings against the Cherries and have clean-sheeted them in three straight, but their depleted defense should allow Bournemouth to get on the scoresheet on Friday.



Hugo Ekitiké to score (+115)

The French striker scored 15 goals in 31 starts for Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga last season, while adding eight assists. He debuted for Liverpool in the Community Shield match against Crystal Palace over the weekend, where he contributed his first goal as a member of the team.



