Champions League qualification has almost certainly slipped away for Liverpool this season but Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to tighten what looks to be a strong grip on fifth place as they follow their wins over Tottenham and Fulham with another home game, this time against Brentford. The Bees gave Liverpool all sorts of difficulties when these two sides met in west London back in January, a stunning 3-1 win, their first against that particular opponent since 1937.

Brentford might have European aspirations of their own in the final weeks of the season, back to back wins over Chelsea and Nottingham Forest meaning they are only four points off Aston Villa and what would likely be a spot in the Europa Conference League. That would be a truly remarkable achievement for a team playing just their third season of top flight football since the Second World War. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 6 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

USA fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Liverpool -225; Draw +380; Brentford +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Perhaps the greatest focus of attention at Anfield on Saturday might not be what happens on the pitch but events in the stands. The Premier League has asked clubs to play God Save the King this weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, but Liverpool fans have previously booed the national anthem and sang a derogatory chant in Wednesday's game against Fulham. After dialogue between the club and supporters, it has been confirmed that the Reds will follow the rest of the league.

"Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League's request to mark the coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played," a statement from Liverpool said. "It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it."

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Brentford: As his side look to put together the run of wins that will be needed to propel them towards Europe, Thomas Frank has conceded that he is likely to be without Christian Norgaard for the remainder of the season due to an Achilles issue. Pontus Jansson is also out in what has been an injury plagued campaign for the captain, who will join Malmo at the end of the season and may have played his last game for the Bees. The return to contention of Kristoffer Ajer does at least ease the pressure on numbers.

Their last meeting with Liverpool is one of only two Premier League matches Brentford have won without Ivan Toney, who reached the 20 goal mark for the Premier League season last week in a win over Nottingham Forest. Asked whether he would swap his star striker for Erling Haaland, Frank said: "Of course not. Ivan in a top four club would score 25-plus goals. I'm very happy he's playing for us and it's remarkable what he's done. We are quite good at creating chances and him scoring 20 goals is remarkable."

Prediction

Liverpool have struggled with more physical forwards of late and this could be an extremely testing encounter for Klopp's men. PICK: Liverpool 1, Brentford 1