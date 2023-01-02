Teams on strong runs of form face off Monday in the English Premier League when Brentford host Liverpool. The Reds (8-4-4) have won four straight league games and enter this match sixth in the Premier League table. The 2021-22 league runners-up are two points out of the top four as they try to rebound from a sluggish start. The Reds beat Leicester City 2-1 on Friday. Brentford (5-8-4) are on a five game unbeaten run, and one of their two victories over that span was a 2-1 triumph against reigning league champs Manchester City. The Bees have been stout at Brentford Community Stadium, while Liverpool have struggled on the road, so it could be a tight match.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Liverpool are -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Brentford vs. Liverpool odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Brentford are +460 underdogs, a draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Brentford vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+140)

Brentford vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Brentford vs. Liverpool money line: Brentford +460, Liverpool -190, Draw +340

BRENT: The Bees have allowed more than one goal twice in seven EPL home games

LIV: The Reds have scored 18 goals in their past nine matches in all competitions

Why you should back Liverpool

These teams haven't met often, but the Reds haven't lost to Brentford since 1938 (7-2-0). They have the third-most goals in the league and have scored twice in four straight EPL matches. Liverpool had 21 shots and seven on target against Leicester and lead the EPL in both categories. They also average 61% possession, second-best in the league, while Brentford are at 44%, tied for third-worst. Mohamed Salah has seven goals and four assists, and he and Darwin Nunez (five goals) are carrying the attack with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out with injuries.

Salah has 133 total shots to lead the EPL and shares the lead in attempts on net with 49. The Reds held 68% possession and had 43 shots (19 on target) over the two meetings last season. They scored three goals in each, and while the Bees managed a 3-3 home draw, Liverpool dominated both games.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees have lost once at home (3-4-1) and are plus-6 in goal differential there (15-9), while Liverpool are 2-2-3 on the road and even in goals (10-10). Brentford have improved dramatically since finishing 13th last season, their first in the EPL since 1947. Their 2-1 road victory against Manchester City should provide a massive jolt of confidence, and they drew with Spurs in their last home match.

The Bees also have scored twice in four straight EPL matches. They are hoping star striker Ivan Toney, who scored his 12th goal Friday, will be fit after being injured in the match. Brentford defeated West Ham 2-0, with Josh Dasilva netting his third goal. The 24-year-old has started just eight of his 17 appearances. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, who have each scored three times, also have the ability to trouble a Liverpool back line that has struggled all season. The Reds have given up 19 goals, just seven fewer than they allowed all of last season.

