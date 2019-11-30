Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Premier League live stream, TV channel, news, start time

Liverpool is still in first place in the Premier League with an eight-point lead over second-place Leicester City as the Reds return to the pitch on Saturday against Brighton. Jurgen Klopp's team is 12-1-0 in the league but just dropped points at home in the Champions League to Napoli, while Brighton is hoping to distance itself from the drop zone. They entered the matchday five points clear of 18th place but are far from being in a comfortable position.



Here's everything to know about the game.

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Date : Saturday, Nov. 30

: Saturday, Nov. 30 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield

: Anfield TV channel : None

: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds are in fantastic shape in the league and conceding under a goal a game, but how will they cope without Fabinho, who was injured against Napoli. Jordan Henderson is expected to slide into that No. 5 role, and he'll be tasked with being a menace in the middle with crunching tackles and forcing turnovers. His ability to lead in the middle will be crucial to getting a result here.



Brighton: After a nice week of back-to-back wins, they've not lost back-to-back games and three out of five to stay uncomfortably close to the Premier League. They are well on their way to staying up, but against a big team like Liverpool, just a point would feel like a win. They'll need to defend set pieces well and try to dominant possession and keep the ball from the Reds' creative attack.

Liverpool vs. Brighton prediction

The Reds score twice in each half and bounce back from the draw to Napoli.

Pick: Liverpool 4, Brighton 0