Liverpool vs. Brighton live stream info, channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool returns to Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League for Matchday 3, welcoming a confident Brighton squad for an exciting battle. The Reds have started the season well with back-to-back victories and look to keep it going. Jurgen Klopp's side has yet to concede a goal this season.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton in the USA

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton in the U.K.

The match will air on BT Sports 1 in the UK.

What's at stake?

For Liverpool, it's a chance to keep pace at the top of the table, and for Brighton, the opportunity to pull off two shockers following the upset of Manchester United last weekend.

Liverpool vs. Brighton prediction

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane score, and the Reds move to nine points in the table to keep its hot-streak going. Liverpool 3, Brighton 0.