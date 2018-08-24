Liverpool vs. Brighton live stream info, channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds haven't slipped up yet this season, and they aren't expected to here
Liverpool returns to Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League for Matchday 3, welcoming a confident Brighton squad for an exciting battle. The Reds have started the season well with back-to-back victories and look to keep it going. Jurgen Klopp's side has yet to concede a goal this season.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton in the USA
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton in the U.K.
The match will air on BT Sports 1 in the UK.
What's at stake?
For Liverpool, it's a chance to keep pace at the top of the table, and for Brighton, the opportunity to pull off two shockers following the upset of Manchester United last weekend.
Liverpool vs. Brighton prediction
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane score, and the Reds move to nine points in the table to keep its hot-streak going. Liverpool 3, Brighton 0.
