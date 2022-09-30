The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Liverpool

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1-1; Liverpool 2-1-3

What to Know

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (the Reds one, Brighton 0.83), so any goals scored will be well earned.

Three weeks ago, Liverpool and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 2-2 at the half for Brighton and Leicester City three weeks ago, but Brighton stepped up in the second half for a 5-2 victory.

After a 2-2 draw in their first fixture last year, Liverpool came out ahead of Brighton 2-0 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -270; Draw + 400; Brighton +700

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.