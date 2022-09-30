The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1-1; Liverpool 2-1-3
What to Know
Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (the Reds one, Brighton 0.83), so any goals scored will be well earned.
Three weeks ago, Liverpool and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 2-2 at the half for Brighton and Leicester City three weeks ago, but Brighton stepped up in the second half for a 5-2 victory.
After a 2-2 draw in their first fixture last year, Liverpool came out ahead of Brighton 2-0 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -270; Draw + 400; Brighton +700
Series History
Liverpool have won seven out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Oct 30, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Liverpool 2
- Feb 03, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Nov 28, 2020 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Jul 08, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Nov 30, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Jan 12, 2019 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Aug 25, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- May 13, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 02, 2017 - Liverpool 5 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1