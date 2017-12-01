Liverpool vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Reds are expected to get the three points on the road

Liverpool visits Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in Premier League play, aiming to inch closer to a spot in the top four. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mohamed Salah continues to show he is one of the Premier League's best, and the Reds return home with a win. Liverpool 3, Brighton 0.

