Liverpool vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are expected to get the three points on the road
Liverpool visits Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in Premier League play, aiming to inch closer to a spot in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mohamed Salah continues to show he is one of the Premier League's best, and the Reds return home with a win. Liverpool 3, Brighton 0.
