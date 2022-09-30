After the international break, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have some injury worries as they host Brighton in Roberto De Zerbi's debut leading the Seagulls. Due to postponement, Brighton haven't played a match since September 4 when they thrashed Leicester City so it will be interesting to see if the long layoff has pushed the team back into preseason form. Sitting fourth in the Premier League, the Seagulls are in a great position but with three points separating fourth and seventh a lot can change over the next few weeks as compressed fixtures take hold in preparation for the World Cup.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 1 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool

: Anfield -- Liverpool TV: Telemundo | Live stream: Peacock

Telemundo | Peacock Odds: Liverpool -270; Draw + 400; Brighton +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds are getting healthier but Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are all unavailable for the match. It also remains to be seen how involved Luis Diaz will be after just returning from international duty on Thursday. Klopp is looking to also use Trent Alexander-Arnold's international break where he didn't appear for England as motivation ahead of a match that can help the Reds climb the table.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Brighton: The positive from almost a month of no soccer is that Brighton had ample time to fill the vacancies left and train under new manager De Zerbi. Taking over, he'll have close to a fully healthy squad as Jakub Moder is the only long term absentee in the squad. Enok Mwepu will miss the match due to illness but Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana have both returned to training giving De Zerbi a fitness boost. It will be a tough match for his first test in charge of Brighton but De Zerbi has led teams that punched above their weight in the past and will be looking for nothing but a victory.

Prediction

This is a match that will bring the goals as Liverpool's defense has been suspect while Brighton will be shifting to a more open style under De Zerbi but Liverpool's quality will shine through for a home victory. Pick: Liverpool 3, Brighton 2