After 68 matches unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League, Liverpool have now lost twice consecutively after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes into the second half after being teed up by Leandro Trossard, and Jurgen Klopp's men could not find a way back from that. Alarmingly, Liverpool were out-shot 4-1 by Brighton in terms of efforts on target on a poor night for the Reds' attack.

Let's rate some of the notable efforts.

Alzate and Trossard shine for Seagulls

Steven Alzate, the England-born Colombia international, was the hero with the only goal of the game. It was also his first Premier League goal, so it was an unexpected win from an unexpected source. Meanwhile, Trossard, the Belgian, continues to create for the Seagulls and added another assist to his tally. There was nothing lucky in Brighton's win as they outplayed Liverpool and both Alzate and Trossard epitomized the visitor's bright performance.

Rating: 7/10

Tough night for Jurgen Klopp

The German manager has some big questions to answer fast after another home defeat that leaves Liverpool seven points off the pace. Even if the champions do pull some ground back against leaders Manchester City this weekend, Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand. Sure, Klopp has had to deal with many injuries and physical issues this season, but the starting XI that he fielded should have had more to show for their 90 minutes -- one shot on target is not good enough for an attack boasting the likes of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Rating: 4/10

Potter conjures up magical win

Looking at potential sources of points coming into this run of matches, it is unlikely that Brighton manager Graham Potter targeted Anfield as somewhere to pick up all three. However, Potter was not defeatist and set up his team to get something out of the game and put them in a motivated mindset that saw them grow in confidence as the encounter wore on. There was no element of fortune in Brighton's win -- they wanted this more.

Rating: 8/10

Liverpool's forwards go missing

Partly Klopp's fault, but there is only so much he can do. Sadio Mane is a big miss when he is not on the pitch but Salah, Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi should not be limited to one shot on target all game -- even on an off night. Liverpool did a lot to strengthen defensively on deadline day but once again they failed to find goals at home. Perhaps it is something mental, but whatever it is it is costing the titleholders the defense of their crown.

Rating: 2/10

Kabak and Davies have work to do

Although Liverpool's issues were more attacking than defensive here, they still shipped another goal at home with a makeshift backline. Newly added transfers Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies will help to remedy these shortcomings and give Klopp some much-needed security, but will that hold up against City's attack? The Reds are a team in difficulty at present given that so many absences have majorly disrupted their chemistry and exposed some of the elder figures more than before. Things will improve with a bit more solidity at the back but that will not solve all of their current woes.

Rating: TBD