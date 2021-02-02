Liverpool welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield on Wednesday and need three more points to keep up their recent improvement in form. Jurgen Klopp's men have won back-to-back Premier League matches and can keep the pressure on the top two of Manchester City and Manchester United with City looming on the Reds' weekend schedule. Meanwhile, Brighton are reasonably distanced from the relegation zone but could use a point to stay in touch with the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 3 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV channel: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Liverpool -275; Draw +400; Brighton +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Liverpool -280 Bet Now

Storylines

Liverpool: With two consecutive victories over Spurs and West Ham, Klopp's side is somewhat back on track in their bid to successfully defend their Premier League title. Liverpool will need City or United, particularly the former, to drop points if they are to overtake Pep Guardiola's men with a win when they meet this weekend, but three points here will keep the pressure on. The arrivals of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies have boosted Klopp's defensive options after losing Joel Matip for the remainder of the season through injury.

Brighton: The Seagulls completed the drawn-out signing of Moises Caicedo and the Ecuador international will boost Graham Potter's options as they look to make it four matches unbeaten in the league. Wins over Leeds United and Spurs give them a seven-point advantage over Fulham in the bottom three and Burnley, Newcastle and Wolves all remain within reach for Brighton. Their draw back in November will give them belief that they can take another point here.

Prediction

Liverpool to see Brighton off easily enough to set up the big clash with City this coming weekend. Pick: Liverpool 2, Brighton 0.

So who should you back in the English Premier League match between Spurs and Chelsea? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the English Premier League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!