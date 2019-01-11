Liverpool vs. Brighton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Premier League leader Liverpool hits the road once again on Saturday to take on Brighton in Premier League action. The Reds, who were red hot, have lost two in a row. Liverpool lost its first league game of the season on Jan. 3, falling 2-1 against Manchester City, its main contender for the title. Then Liverpool lost on Monday 2-1 at Wolves in the FA Cup third round. Here's a chance to rebuild some momentum and build a seven-point lead ahead of City's game against Wolves on Monday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Brighton

Date : Saturday, Jan. 12



: Saturday, Jan. 12 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : American Express Community Stadium in East Sussex



: American Express Community Stadium in East Sussex TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -333 / Brighton +950 / Draw +390

Storylines

Liverpool: It's a dangerous time for the Reds. With the four-point lead atop the table, the last thing they'll want is to let City get any closer the rest of the way. Pressure is on, but Liverpool has done well to beat the smaller teams in the league. This game shouldn't cause the Reds many problems, but you just never know with the magic of the Premier League. Expect a full-strength squad that will play with some serious urgency against a Brighton team that hasn't lost in its last four games.

Brighton: Three straight losses in early December put the southerners in a tough spot, but since then the club has taken five out of nine points including a draw against Arsenal. Brighton is in good shape when it comes to staying up, currently sitting in 13th place with 26 points. But just 10 points above the drop zone, Brighton will likely need three more wins or so to guarantee safety. A draw here will feel like a victory.

Liverpool vs. Brighton prediction

It's hard to see this Liverpool team going three games without a win. Brighton battles early on, but by the hour mark this one is over as the Reds put four past the hosts.

Pick: Liverpool (-333)