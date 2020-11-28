Liverpool's weekend is off to a frustrating start thanks to dear friend VAR. The Reds entered the day in first place in the Premier League and looked well on their way to three points at Brighton but ultimately were on the wrong end of three different VAR decisions that turned the tide of the game in a 1-1 draw.

VAR first ruled out a Mohamed Salah goal in the first half for a marginal offside call. Then, a Sadio Mane goal in the 84th minute was also overturned due to offside. But that wasn't it. In the 92nd minute, Andy Robertson's challenge on Danny Welbeck resulted in a penalty kick being called upon review which allowed Pascal Gross to equalizer. Robertson went for the ball and kicked Welbeck under his foot in a play that didn't really look like a penalty at first glance. Brighton missed another penalty earlier in the game when Neal Maupay missed wide, while Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool.

Here's Salah's toe appearing to keep him offside:

VAR and Liverpool don't have quite the best relationship, and Saturday's game will only fuel that hatred Reds fans are feeling towards it. Manchester United and Tottenham have both had four VAR decisions go against them this season, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have had one. Liverpool, meanwhile, have had eight, the most in the Premier League.

Another relationship that doesn't appear to be headed in the right direction is that between Klopp and England broadcaster BT Sport. In the post-match interview, Klopp accused the broadcast of picking the early timeslot for Liverpool to play just days after playing Atalanta in the Champions League. Of course, that decision is made by the Premier League and not those who air the matches in England. It led to a fiery, uncomfortable exchange.

Not a great day on the pitch or in front of the camera for the Reds.

Just wait till Liverpool play three league games in six Premier League days around New Years.