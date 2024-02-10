The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Burnley @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Burnley 3-4-16, Liverpool 15-6-2
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Burnley is 1-1-8 against the Reds in EPL play since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Burnley will head out on the road to take on Liverpool at 10:00 a.m. ET at Anfield. The odds don't look promising for Burnley but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Burnley has not won a game since December 23, 2023, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Fulham played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Both of Burnley's goals came from David Datro Fofana, while the Cottagers' came from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz.
Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Liverpool's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 3-1 to Arsenal. Arsenal got a bit of extra help from Liverpool's Gabriel Magalhaes, who scored in his own goal at minute 45.
Burnley's draw gives them a new season record of 3-4-16. As for Liverpool, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-6-2.
Burnley came up short against the Reds in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 2-0. Can Burnley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Liverpool is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -592 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Liverpool has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.
- Dec 26, 2023 - Liverpool 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Feb 13, 2022 - Liverpool 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Aug 21, 2021 - Liverpool 2 vs. Burnley 0
- May 19, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 21, 2021 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Jul 11, 2020 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Aug 31, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 0
- Mar 10, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Burnley 2
- Dec 05, 2018 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 01, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Burnley 1