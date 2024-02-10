The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Liverpool

Current Records: Burnley 3-4-16, Liverpool 15-6-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Burnley is 1-1-8 against the Reds in EPL play since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Burnley will head out on the road to take on Liverpool at 10:00 a.m. ET at Anfield. The odds don't look promising for Burnley but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Burnley has not won a game since December 23, 2023, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Fulham played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Both of Burnley's goals came from David Datro Fofana, while the Cottagers' came from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Liverpool's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 3-1 to Arsenal. Arsenal got a bit of extra help from Liverpool's Gabriel Magalhaes, who scored in his own goal at minute 45.

Burnley's draw gives them a new season record of 3-4-16. As for Liverpool, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-6-2.

Burnley came up short against the Reds in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 2-0. Can Burnley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -592 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.