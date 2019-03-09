Liverpool vs. Burnley: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The pressure is on Liverpool in the Premier League race after blowing a big-time lead and conceding first place to Manchester City. The Reds are now 21-7-1 with 70 points, sitting a point behind City. They'll take on Burnley team is in 16th place with a record of 8-6-15 and 30 points, five clear of the drop zone and looking to cement their spot in next seaon's top flight.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Burnley

Date : Sunday, March 10



: Sunday, March 10 Time : 8 a.m. ET



: 8 a.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -610 / Burnley +1500 / Draw +650

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds have really hit a rough patch in their season. In their last six league matches, they've taken 10 out of a possible 18 points, failing to score in two of their last three contests. At this point, draws aren't going to cut it. But with very winnable games coming up against Burnley, Fulham and Southampton, this could be the perfect time to get back on track.

Burnley: Two straight losses ended a nice little run of form. And now they'll look at the next four games as massive when it comes to survival ahead of a showdown against Cardiff City on April 13. With upcoming games against Liverpool, Leicester City, Wolves and Bournemouth, if Burnley can take six points in that stretch they'll be nearing safety before they know it.

Liverpool vs. Burnley prediction

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah play a limited role but score in the first half, and the Reds get three much-needed points.

Pick: Liverpool (-610)