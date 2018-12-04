Liverpool vs. Burnley: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds hope to stay within striking distance of Manchester City
After the wild win over Everton at home on Sunday, Liverpool hits the road to take on Burnley in Premier League play on Wednesday as part of Matchday 15. The Reds enter the match in second place with 36 points, while Burnley has struggled and is in the relegation zone with nine points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Burnley
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 5
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Turf Moor in Burnley
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Liverpool -375 / Burnley +975 / Draw +475
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds get Jordan Henderson back from his one-game suspension, while Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson may miss this one due to injury. Mane has a cut on his foot that he suffered on Sunday, while Robertson is dealing with a leg issue.
Burnley: The club is in a tough spot now. It hasn't won since beating Cardiff in September. That's seven games without a win and just four goals scored in those games. And it doesn't get easier with this Liverpool clash, and up until Boxing Day the club also faces Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham, in addition to a game against Brighton.
Liverpool vs. Burnley prediction
Another strong performance defensively sees the Reds get another clean sheet, and Roberto Firmino scores two in a victory.
Pick: Liverpool (-375)
