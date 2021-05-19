Liverpool defeated Burnley, 3-0, and jumped into the Premier League's top four with a game remaining in the season on Wednesday. The Reds entered their match day sitting outside the top four as they faced their opposition on the road at Turf Moor Stadium. The win for Liverpool has them back in the top four for the first time since February as the jumped Leicester City thanks to goal differential. Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recorded goals for Liverpool.

Both teams got off to a slow start during the first half, with each club exchanging fleeting looks within the final third. The two clubs entered halftime recording only one shot on goal apiece, though the Reds held the upper hand with a breakthrough goal during the 43rd minute from Firmino.

Though Burnley struggled during the first 45 minutes, the home side got off to quick start in the second half with an early attempt by Chris Wood testing Reds goalkeeper Alisson. The early efforts didn't unsettle Liverpool as Sadio Mané connected with Phillips to extend the lead in the 52nd minute.

A win kept the team level with Leicester City on points at 66, with the Reds having a +24 goal differential to the Foxes +20 after Wednesday's win. After being subbed on just minutes prior, Oxlade-Chamberlain added insurance to Liverpool's top-four standing with a third goal to close out the match in the 88th minute.

Liverpool are in full control of their Premier League destiny with one match remaining. A top-four finish secures a place in the Champions League next season, and the Reds face off against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Leicester City need some help from Crystal Palace or Aston Villa (who face third-place Chelsea) or a massive lopsided win against Tottenham to keep their UCL dreams alive.