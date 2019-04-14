Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Fabinho tries to blow snot in Eden Hazard's direction

You've heard of kicking somebody when they are down, but this isn't quite the same. In Sunday's crucial Liverpool vs. Chelsea match in the Premier League, Reds midfielder Fabinho was taking no prisoners in the middle of the field. He was a menace and was able to stop Eden Hazard with a couple world-class tackles. An early matchup with the Blues on the counter saw the Brazilian get the ball and knock down Hazard, who stayed on the ground. Fabinho wasn't having it and appears to try and blow his nose on the downed Hazard right in front of the referee. Take a look:

I've never seen that before. That's baffling, childish and probably punishable. It wouldn't be shocking if a fine comes down from the league as a result. And when Hazard sees the footage, he won't be too happy.

Not quite knocking the snot out of him -- it's just the opposite.

