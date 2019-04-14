Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Fabinho tries to blow snot in Eden Hazard's direction
Not the kind of rocket we're used to seeing on the pitch
You've heard of kicking somebody when they are down, but this isn't quite the same. In Sunday's crucial Liverpool vs. Chelsea match in the Premier League, Reds midfielder Fabinho was taking no prisoners in the middle of the field. He was a menace and was able to stop Eden Hazard with a couple world-class tackles. An early matchup with the Blues on the counter saw the Brazilian get the ball and knock down Hazard, who stayed on the ground. Fabinho wasn't having it and appears to try and blow his nose on the downed Hazard right in front of the referee. Take a look:
I've never seen that before. That's baffling, childish and probably punishable. It wouldn't be shocking if a fine comes down from the league as a result. And when Hazard sees the footage, he won't be too happy.
Not quite knocking the snot out of him -- it's just the opposite.
You can watch the second half of the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Live updates: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Liverpool has some pressure on it after Man. City's win on Sunday
-
Liverpool vs. Chelsea preview
The Reds face a stiff test in the race for the title
-
Man. City vs. Crystal Palace preview
City has a chance to jump Liverpool ahead of the Reds' match with Chelsea
-
MLS scores, schedule
The Minnesota-NYCFC game had five goals in the first half
-
Soccer insider notes: Ibra's MLS future
The Galaxy are hopeful of new deal with Ibrahimovic, and Pulisic and McKennie are set to return...
-
Premier League scores, table
Man. United wasn't sharp but took care of business