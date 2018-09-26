Liverpool vs. Chelsea EFL final score, recap: Hazard scores League Cup winner in Messi-like performance for Blues
The Blues came from behind to move on to the next round
It's not often you can compare a player to Lionel Messi, but Eden Hazard is becoming the closest thing to the Barcelona star in both production and style. The Chelsea superstar put together a fantastic performance on Wednesday as the Blues won at Liverpool 2-1 to advance in the EFL Cup, and he finished off the game with a Messi-like golazo. The Belgian star carved up the home defense with some nifty moves and fired a rocket to the far post as the London-based club scored two goals in just over four minutes to come from behind. Here's the goal:
You can't teach that. Speedy, awareness and a clinical finish, that's one of the best individual goals we've seen all season. And it allows Chelsea to fight another day in the cup with Jurgen Klopp's team heading home earlier than expected.
