Liverpool vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch EFL Cup on TV, stream online

Two of England's best teams are going to get to know each other really well this week. Liverpool and Chelsea meet this weekend in Premier League, but before that, they will square off in the opening match of the 2018-19 Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Anfield will host the League Cup showdown against two teams who are arguably considered as favorites to win the competition.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the USA

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Liverpool vs. Chelsea prediction

Liverpool is at home and is the slight favorite as a result, but it's hard to discount how well Chelsea has started this season and the results it has managed on the road. In the end, the Reds are just a tad better, but this feels like one that could go either way. Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1.