The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Chelsea 8-7-4; Liverpool 8-6-4
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Liverpool will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. Last year, Liverpool and Chelsea were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 2-2 draws.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Reds were not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liverpool lost to Brighton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace on Sunday, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.
Since Liverpool (8-6-4) and Chelsea (8-7-4) are both at 28 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- Online streaming: Peacock
Series History
Liverpool have won five out of their last 12 games against Chelsea.
- Jan 02, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 2
- Aug 28, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Mar 04, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Sep 20, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jul 22, 2020 - Liverpool 5 vs. Chelsea 3
- Sep 22, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 1
- Apr 14, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 29, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- May 06, 2018 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Nov 25, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Feb 01, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Sep 16, 2016 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 1