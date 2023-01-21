untitled-design-24.png
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Chelsea @ Liverpool
  • Current Records: Chelsea 8-7-4; Liverpool 8-6-4

What to Know

Liverpool will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. Last year, Liverpool and Chelsea were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 2-2 draws.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Reds were not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liverpool lost to Brighton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace on Sunday, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Since Liverpool (8-6-4) and Chelsea (8-7-4) are both at 28 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

  • Who: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Anfield
  • Online streaming: Peacock
Series History

Liverpool have won five out of their last 12 games against Chelsea.

  • Jan 02, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 2
  • Aug 28, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
  • Mar 04, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Sep 20, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Jul 22, 2020 - Liverpool 5 vs. Chelsea 3
  • Sep 22, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Apr 14, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Sep 29, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Chelsea 1
  • May 06, 2018 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Nov 25, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Liverpool 1
  • Sep 16, 2016 - Liverpool 2 vs. Chelsea 1