The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Liverpool

Current Records: Chelsea 8-7-4; Liverpool 8-6-4

What to Know

Liverpool will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. Last year, Liverpool and Chelsea were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 2-2 draws.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Reds were not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liverpool lost to Brighton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace on Sunday, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Since Liverpool (8-6-4) and Chelsea (8-7-4) are both at 28 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield Online streaming: Peacock

Series History

Liverpool have won five out of their last 12 games against Chelsea.