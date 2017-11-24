Liverpool vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a big-time matchup at Anfield on Saturday
Liverpool welcomes Chelsea on Saturday in Premier League action at Anfield, as both teams aim to finish the weekend in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea's the superior team with more momentum, and the Blues go into Anfield and take all three points. Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Mann. United vs. Brighton
The Red Devils have Ibrahimovic and Pogba back
-
Tottenham vs. West Brom preview
Spurs enter this one with lots of confidence
-
Champions League scores, highlights
Some knockout stage spots will be secured on Wednesday
-
Better goal: Alves or Griezmann?
It's a tough choice here between the two
-
Champions League schedule, standings
Everything you need to know about the group stage
-
How to watch Man. United vs. Basel
United is playing for momentum with the group wrapped up
Add a Comment