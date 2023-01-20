Two of the Premier League's faltering powers look to build momentum on Saturday as Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield. At the start of the season few would have imagined that this mid-January clash would pit ninth against 10th, indeed even with so much of the campaign left to play defeat could be critical for either side.

Both sides won their most recent game 1-0 but are faltering at both ends of the pitch, most notably due to key absentees in defense. The absence of Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool side was keenly felt as they suffered a stunning 3-0 loss to Brighton; the Reds have not kept a clean sheet in the top flight since October 19. Chelsea, meanwhile, seem desperately short on attacking punch without Reece James at right wing back and have scored just 22 goals in 19 games. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:30 a.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -118; Draw +270; Chelsea +300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Saturday's game is an auspicious moment for Jurgen Klopp, his 1,000th game in management, a 23 year career that has brought European triumphs as well as domestic titles in Germany and England. It is welcome news for his current employer that Klopp has never lost any of his landmark games so far, indeed his 800th was a draw with Chelsea.

Klopp reaches quadruple figures in management at an inauspicious moment for Liverpool, whose last Premier League game was as bad a performance as their head coach can remember. A 1-0 win at Wolves in the FA Cup brought some respite, with Harvey Elliott offering a burst of youthful energy in midfield, but a consistent run of performances is something that has evaded Liverpool for some time.

Chelsea: As the Blues struggle for goals, their hierarchy does at least seem intent on giving Graham Potter options to address his frontline's disappointing performances. Last weekend's win over Crystal Palace saw Mykhaylo Mudryk paraded on the Stamford Bridge pitch, speaking after Potter noted with concern that his squad may grow too big. Since then Chelsea have pressed ahead with a move for PSV Eindhoven's right winger Noni Madueke and are also attempting to add to their midfield options with Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Saturday's game may come too soon for Mudryk to start from the off, he has not played a competitive game since November 23, though with 10 players unavailable due to injury and suspension he may be required in some capacity.

Prediction

Neither of these sides are in great form by any stretch of the imagination. Add into the equation how heavy legged Saturday's early games often are and this could be a rather underwhelming start to the Premier League weekend. PICK: Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0