Wednesday is a big day for both Liverpool and Chelsea as they meet at Anfield for the Premier League's 37th matchday. The Reds, already league champs, will celebrate their title and lift the trophy for the first time in three decades, and the result in this game doesn't really matter when it comes to the table for them. On the other side of the table, this match could mean everything when it comes to Chelsea's season. The Blues are in third place in the table and can clinch a spot in next season's Champions League with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time : 3:15 p.m.

: 3:15 p.m. Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +108; Chelsea +245; Draw +245 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: It's all about a day of celebration. The Reds will try to win, of course, and that will make the celebration sweeter, but it doesn't really matter much in the end. But expect Liverpool to be motivated to try and throw a wrench in Chelsea's season. Jurgen Klopp's team lost 2-0 to the Blues in March and want some revenge before the party begins.

Chelsea: What an opportunity here. If the Blues lose, then on Decision Day we will have three teams (Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester) all fighting for two UCL spots. With a tricky game against Wolves on Sunday, Frank Lampard's team needs to play with some serious urgency. Expect them to play with plenty of numbers behind the ball and try to keep this to a 1-0, 2-1 game.

Prediction

The Reds get a win and celebrate their title in style. Pick: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1.