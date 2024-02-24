Liverpool, who are at the top of the food chain in the English Premier League, will battle Chelsea in the 2023-24 EFL Cup final on Sunday. The Blues (10-5-10 in the English Premier League), who entered the weekend in 10th position in the EPL table, will look to expand their unbeaten streak to four matches in a row with a win. The Reds (18-6-2 EPL), meanwhile, who are on a three-match winning streak, have outscored their last three opponents 11-3 despite being banged up. Among the players that might not see action for Liverpool include forward Diogo Jota, fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold, defender Joel Matip and midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Liverpool are +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Chelsea vs. Liverpool odds. Chelsea are +220 underdogs, a draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He started 2024 on an 8-2 run on Premier League picks, bringing a profit of $447 to $100 bettors. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Liverpool vs. Chelsea match and locked in his English Premier League picks. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Liverpool money line: Chelsea +220, Liverpool +110, Draw +250

CHEL: Have outscored their last three opponents 7-3

LIV: Have a plus-38 goal differential in English Premier League play in 2023-24

Chelsea vs. Liverpool picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Liverpool

Forward Mohamed Salah is the Reds' best offensive weapon. The 31-year-old Egyptian leads the side with 15 goals and 10 assists in 21 EPL appearances, including 20 starts. In last Saturday's 4-1 win over Brentford, he scored one goal and added one assist on two shots, including one on goal. He has taken 62 shots, including 28 on target in league action. Playing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament and in an international friendly last month, Salah scored one goal and added two assists on five shots, including one on target.

Forward Darwin Nunez, a 24-year-old from Uruguay, has also played well of late. In his last five matches, including four in EPL action, he has three goals and one assist on 20 shots, including seven on target. In 24 matches, including 16 starts, he has registered nine goals and seven assists, including 76 shots with 31 being on target. Over the past two seasons for Liverpool, Nunez has 18 goals in 53 league matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

Midfielder Cole Palmer helps lead the Blues' attack. In 22 appearances, including 17 starts, the 21-year-old has amassed 10 goals and six assists on 47 shots, including 18 on target. In recent action, he had two assists in a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Feb. 12. He added a goal on four shots in a 4-2 loss to the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb. 4. He is in his fifth season playing in the Premier League, including four with Manchester City. In 73 career appearances, including in-season competition, he has scored 19 goals.

Also powering the Chelsea offense is Nicolas Jackson from Senegal. The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and added three assists in 22 matches, including 18 starts. He has taken 46 shots this EPL season, including 19 on target. He had an assist in last week's 1-1 draw with Manchester City, and is in his first season with the Blues after spending two years with Villarreal in La Liga. See which team to pick here.

How to make Liverpool vs. Chelsea picks

Green has broken down the EFL Cup final match from every possible angle and is leaning over on the goal total. He has locked in three confident best bets, including two plus-money plays, and is offering his full breakdown of this matchup. See EFL Cup final picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Liverpool on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Chelsea vs. Liverpool have all the value, all from the soccer expert who started 2024 on an 8-2 roll on EPL picks.