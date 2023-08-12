Teams looking for a fresh start battle when Chelsea takes on Liverpool in an English Premier League opener on Sunday. Liverpool, which placed fifth on the table with 67 points last season, will look to get to their form of 2021-2022, when they placed second on the table with a 28-2-8 record, one point behind champion Manchester City with 93. Liverpool have not had a non-winning season since going 14-14-10 in 2011-2012. Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from a 12th place finish on the table with an 11-16-11 mark for 44 points in 2022-2023. A year prior, they were third with 74.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England. Liverpool are listed as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest Chelsea vs. Liverpool odds, with Chelsea the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Chelsea picks, make sure you check out the EPL predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down the Chelsea vs. Liverpool matchup from every angle and locked in his Premier League picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Liverpool spread: Chelsea +0.5 (+180), Liverpool -0.5 (+130)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Liverpool money line: Chelsea +180, Liverpool +140, Draw +250

CHE: Had a minus-nine goal differential last season, scoring just 38 times in 38 matches

LIV: Scored the third-most goals in EPL in 2022-2023 with 75

Why you should back Liverpool

Forward Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's top returning scorer is back. The 31-year-old had a solid season in 2022-2023, scoring 19 goals and adding 13 assists in 38 appearances, including 37 starts. He took 122 shots, including 44 on target. He is in his sixth season with Liverpool, with his best season coming in 2017-2018, when he scored 32 goals and added 10 assists.

With forward Roberto Firmino, the side's second-leading scorer in 2022-2023, leaving the club, look for forward Darwin Nunez to step up and provide some offense. The 24-year-old from Uruguay registered nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances, including 19 starts last season. He took 79 shots, including 29 on target. He played two seasons at Benfica in Liga Portugal, scoring 26 goals and adding four assists on 83 shots, including 42 on target, in 2021-2022. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

With the departure of midfielder Kai Havertz, the side's leading scorer last season, forward Raheem Sterling looks to shoulder some of the offensive burden. Sterling appeared in 28 matches, including 23 starts in 2022-2023. He scored six goals and added three assists on 42 shots, including 17 on target. Prior to last season, the 28-year-old spent seven seasons with Manchester City.

Forward Nicolas Jackson will make his Chelsea debut after spending the past two seasons with Villarreal in Spanish La Liga. Last year, he made 16 starts for Villarreal, registering 12 goals and four assists. He took 42 shots, including 23 on target. As a reserve in 2021-2022, he took just five shots with one on target, but did not score. See which team to pick here.

