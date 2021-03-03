Top four contenders Chelsea and Liverpool meet on Thursday in the Premier League at Anfield with both having a chance to jump into the top four. The Blues are in fifth place with 44 points, while the Reds are a spot behind with 43 points, having just snapped their four-game losing streak in the league. Chelsea remain undefeated under Thomas Tuchel since his arrival and will look for another big result on the road here.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, March 4

: Thursday, March 4 Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: None

None Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool +125; Draw +255; Chelsea +210 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Star defender Thiago Silva returned to training on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from the thigh injury he picked up against Tottenham. Time will tell if he gets the start, but he could be a huge boost at the back for the Blues, who have been playing well defensively. Chelsea have not conceded a goal in 247 minutes, conceding just twice in their last nine matches.

Liverpool: The Reds just earned a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, but it still wasn't all that impressive. All eyes will be on whether star goalkeeper Alisson plays, and he is expected to. The Brazilian, unfortunately, lost his father last week after he drowned while swimming. Alisson was given Sunday off on compassionate grounds and is expected to be available, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. Fabinho is also expected to be available after a muscle injury kept him out four matches. Diogo Jota was also expected to be in the team for the first time since Dec. 9 after his knee injury, but he has an illness and has been ruled out.

Prediction

Pulisic starts, delivers and the Blues pick up a solid road draw. Pick: Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1