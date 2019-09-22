Liverpool vs. Chelsea score: Live updates from Premier League clash as Lampard takes on Klopp

Matchday 6 in the Premier League concludes on Sunday with a big-time clash in London at Stamford Bridge. League-leader Liverpool hosts Chelsea in a battle of two of the most talented teams in the league, who are both hungry for a victory. The two sides are coming off losses in the Champions League group stage midweek where neither could score a goal after recent positive form in front of the net. Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Valencia, while Liverpool fell 2-0 at Napoli.

Liverpool enters this game as the strong favorite, but Chelsea could be boosted with the return of N'Golo Kante in the middle of the pitch to counter the Reds' midfield that does a great job of settling the ball and pushing it forward to go on the counter attack.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET.

