Liverpool vs. Chelsea score, live updates: Reds try to move back into first in Premier League

Liverpool needs a victory on Sunday at home to Chelsea in the Premier League to move back into first place following Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace earlier in the day. It's a top-four battle with the Reds in second with 82 points, while the Blues are in fourth place with 66 points. A victory for Chelsea will move the team into sole possession of third over Tottenham.

It's a busy Sunday where the Reds will aim to not overlook this important match ahead of a midweek trip to Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool is hoping this is the season they win the Premier League for the first time, while Chelsea aims to strengthen the chances of a top-four finish.

Here's a prediction and more information for Sunday's crucial match, and you can watch the game on fuboTV (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.