Liverpool vs. Chelsea score: Reds continue perfect start with goals from Alexander-Arnold, Firmino

Liverpool jumped out to a two-goal lead at Chelsea after just a half an hour on Sunday and held on for a 2-1 win to stay perfect in the Premier League with a 6-0-0 record. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opener 14 minutes in before Roberto Firmino's eventual winner came at the half-hour mark, with both goals coming from free kicks.

The Blues still haven't won at home all season. Chelsea finished with 13 shots to Liverpool's six, but Frank Lampard's squad could only put two of them on frame.

Liverpool, meanwhile, was on another level in the first half. The opener was one of the best goals of the season, with Mohamed Salah playing the ball over to Alexander-Arnold, who did this:

Then shortly after, another quality free kick saw Firmino head home from inside the box with an inexcusable amount of space:

The Blues managed to battle back. They lacked accuracy on shots until N'Golo Kante pulled off this upper-90 golazo with 20 minutes to go, setting up a frantic finish:

Chelsea controlled most of the last 20 minutes and had the chances to draw level, but it wasn't meant to be as Mason Mount and Michy Batshuayi both failed to put golden chances inside the box on frame. American Christian Pulisic was an unused substitute in this match.

The win is Liverpool's 15th in a row in the Premier League, dating back to last season.

