Liverpool vs. Chelsea score: Salah, Mane score as Reds move back into first place in Premier League

Liverpool is back in first place in the Premier League with a month to go after an impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds fell from first to second following Manchester City's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace earlier in the day, but Jurgen Klopp's club delivered under pressure to go two points clear atop the table and grabbed its 27th win in 34 league games. Here's what you need to know and see:

Goal scorers

⚽ Liverpool - Sadio Mane (51')

⚽ Liverpool - Mohamed Salah (53')

Game-changing moment

Two goals in three minutes completely changed the tide in what was a lovely window of dominance for the home team. First there was Mane's header goal that opened the scoring:

But what pretty much killed it off was Salah's goal. After receiving a long ball from Virgil van Dijk on the right, he cut inside and blasted a rocket of a goal past Kepa and into the far side of the net. Take a look at this hit:

That was the knockout punch when it comes to the result and all of the game's momentum. What a shot.

Player of the game

Fabinho. The Brazilian midfielder was an absolute rock. He was good on the ball, his passing was crisp, but it was his defending that deserves the praise. He gave Eden Hazard quite a bit of trouble and was the key to stopping the Chelsea counter numerous times. Look at this tackle:

He also tried to blow snot on Hazard right after, which was odd.

The most telling statistic

Liverpool out-shot Chelsea 15-6. The Reds really took it to Chelsea and were the more threatening team all game long. It never really felt like Chelsea would score unless Hazard was running at goal. Defensively Liverpool did enough in the middle to really prevent as much build up as Chelsea would have liked.

What the result means

Liverpool is back in first place with a two-point lead, while Chelsea is still in fourth with a two-point lead over Manchester United. The Blues could fall to fifth Monday if Arsenal beats Watford.

What's next

Liverpool has midweek Champions League action before Premier League play next week when Liverpool goes to Cardiff. You can see that game on fuboTV (Try for free).

