Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Sturridge scores Premier League goal of the season against former club

It may just be September, and there are about eight months to go in the season, but we may already have the Premier League goal of the season.

Liverpool drew Chelsea 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and it was late substitute Daniel Sturridge who earned the Reds a point. The former Chelsea man scored an outrageous goal from outside the box in the final moments of the game.

Take a look at this hit:

GOAL OF THE SEASON?!?! GO ON STURRIDGE! pic.twitter.com/f6IBuHP54I — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 29, 2018

That has to feel good for Sturridge. After battling injury issues and seemingly losing his spot in the squad, he comes back and scores against Chelsea twice in a week and this one gets style points. There's still a lot of time left for somebody to beat this goal, but for now, it's the best we've seen in the Premier League this season.