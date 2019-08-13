Liverpool vs. Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool and Chelsea meet on Wednesday in Turkey in the UEFA Super Cup just after their first games of the Premier League season. The Reds qualified for this one-off trophy-deciding match thanks to their Champions League title-winning season. They are coming off of a 4-1 win over Norwich City on Friday. Chelsea is in the match thanks to its Europa League title-winning campaign. The Blues are fresh off of a brutal 4-0 season-opening loss at Manchester United, which marked Christian Pulisic's debut in the second half.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 14



: Wednesday, Aug. 14 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Vodafone Park in Istanbul



: Vodafone Park in Istanbul TV channel : TNT and TUDN



: TNT and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -140 | Chelsea +360 | Draw +290

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds are the favorite in this one and have two days more rest. Sadio Mane could get the start after not being featured in the XI on Friday. He came on as a second-half substitute. The Reds should be able to create quite enough chances on a Blues' defense that struggled to keep shape on Sunday.

Chelsea: It's back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard after a poor showing against United, specifically in the second half. N'Golo Kante is needed in the middle but hasn't been 100 percent. Don't be shocked if he prioritizes rest here with upcoming Premier League action next weekend against Leicester City. Though this is a chance at a trophy, Lampard may need to use this match to test out a couple things, especially in attack.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both score as Liverpool wins the Super Cup.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 0