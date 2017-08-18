Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a poor showing against Watford
Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace on Saturday in Premier League action after drawing Watford on matchday one.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Liverpool to win - 4/1
Draw - 4/1
Crystal Palace to win - 7/1
Prediction
Liverpool rests players ahead of the Hoffenheim match but still gets all three points. Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
