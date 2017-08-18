Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace on Saturday in Premier League action after drawing Watford on matchday one.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Liverpool to win - 4/1

Draw - 4/1

Crystal Palace to win - 7/1

Prediction

Liverpool rests players ahead of the Hoffenheim match but still gets all three points. Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.