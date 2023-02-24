Liverpool's quest for a top-four spot in the Premier League continues on Saturday when the Reds hit the road to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London. Liverpool enter Saturday's showdown in eighth-place in the EPL table with 35 points. The Reds trail fourth-place Tottenham by seven points but have two games in hand. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are 12th in the Premier League standings with 26 points. The club is coming off a 1-1 draw against Brentford last Saturday.

Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace odds, with Crystal Palace the +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions in 2022 for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-135), Crystal Palace +0.5 (+105)

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace money line: Liverpool -135, Crystal Palace +350, Draw +275

LIV: Alisson is tied for sixth in the league in clean sheets (seven)

is tied for sixth in the league in clean sheets (seven) CRY: Wilfried Zaha leads the team in goals (six)

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah. The three-time winner of the EPL's Golden Boot, Salah leads the team and is tied for 10th in the league with eight goals this season. He also is tied for the team lead in assists with four.

In addition, Darwin Nunez is starting to find his form. After struggling to find the back of the net, the 23-year-old forward from Uruguay has scored in back-to-back games, including finding the back of the net In the Champions League matchup against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace face a Liverpool side that has struggled defensively on the road this season. In 11 matches away from Anfield, the Reds have kept just two clean sheets. Just seven teams have given up more road goals this season than Liverpool's 19. The Reds are also coming off an embarrassing defensive performance at home, a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid.

In addition, Crystal Palace have the edge in rest on Liverpool entering this match. Palace have not played since last Saturday. Meanwhile, Liverpool played on Tuesday, losing 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie.

