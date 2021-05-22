Liverpool's Champions League lives are on the line when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Reds enter the day in fourth place thanks to the recent exceptional form which includes four straight wins, one of which, of course, was the iconic Alisson header to win at West Brom on May 16. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 23

: Sunday, May 23 Time : 11 a.m. ET

: 11 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -650; Draw +700; Palace +1600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: This is some scenario, but Liverpool need to win to cement their spot in next season's UCL. If they draw, they'll qualify as long as Leicester City fail to beat Tottenham. There is a scenario where Liverpool win but still don't qualify, but that seems unlikely. Basically it would include Liverpool, winning, Leicester winning and the Foxes overcoming their current goal difference deficit. The Reds enter the weekend with a four goal advantage. Expect the Reds to play with attacking intent from the beginning, looking to strike early after some slow starts in attack as of late.

Crystal Palace: Nothing on the line here really for Palace, but you can bet they want to send manager Roy Hodgson off on a high note with a victory. Sitting in 13th place, they can finish as high as 12th or as low as 16th. Expect them to play a bit open, trying to get forward in numbers. Christian Benteke enters with goals in four straight games and will hope to punish his former team here.

Prediction

The Reds roll and qualify for UCL with emphatic fashion with Mohamed Salah scoring twice. Pick: Liverpool, 3, Palace 0