Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch, start time

With the international break now over, Premier League leader Liverpool returns to action on Saturday with a visit to Crystal Palace and intimidating Selhurst Park. The Reds beat Manchester City 3-1 last time out and hold an eight-point lead in the table over surprising Leicester City, while Palace enters this game in 12th place with 15 points. The hosts have cooled off a bit after a quality start to the season and have lost three of their last four while drawing the other.

Here's what to know about the match, including how to watch, storylines and a prediction.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Location: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV channel: None

None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Storylines

Liverpool: That statement win over Manchester City has Jurgen Klopp's team in a great spot, but they must not let up now. They have a huge game against Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League, and the Merseyside derby against Everton is right around the corner on Dec. 4. We saw Liverpool with a big lead in the standings last year, only to blow it to Man. City. They'll need to dig deep and get off to fast starts to maintain this advantage, but it just feels like at Palace could be one of those trap games.

Crystal Palace: So when you see that this team hasn't won any of its last four, you may just think they maybe aren't that great overall and the start to the season was merely luck. Well, consider that those four games came against Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea -- all teams in the top six. It's a brutal stretch of games that gets worse with the visit from the Reds, but the schedule lightens up a bit after this one. In this game, defending will have to be the priority, and they'll be thrilled to get a point.

Prediction

The Reds face a stiff test but passes it with a dominant second half.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0