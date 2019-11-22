Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch, start time
Liverpool is coming off a dominant performance at home against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City
With the international break now over, Premier League leader Liverpool returns to action on Saturday with a visit to Crystal Palace and intimidating Selhurst Park. The Reds beat Manchester City 3-1 last time out and hold an eight-point lead in the table over surprising Leicester City, while Palace enters this game in 12th place with 15 points. The hosts have cooled off a bit after a quality start to the season and have lost three of their last four while drawing the other.
Here's what to know about the match, including how to watch, storylines and a prediction.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Selhurst Park
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Storylines
Liverpool: That statement win over Manchester City has Jurgen Klopp's team in a great spot, but they must not let up now. They have a huge game against Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League, and the Merseyside derby against Everton is right around the corner on Dec. 4. We saw Liverpool with a big lead in the standings last year, only to blow it to Man. City. They'll need to dig deep and get off to fast starts to maintain this advantage, but it just feels like at Palace could be one of those trap games.
Crystal Palace: So when you see that this team hasn't won any of its last four, you may just think they maybe aren't that great overall and the start to the season was merely luck. Well, consider that those four games came against Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea -- all teams in the top six. It's a brutal stretch of games that gets worse with the visit from the Reds, but the schedule lightens up a bit after this one. In this game, defending will have to be the priority, and they'll be thrilled to get a point.
Prediction
The Reds face a stiff test but passes it with a dominant second half.
Pick: Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0
-
Maradona out as coach of Gimnasia
The Argentine legend apparently had a change of heart
-
Results from MLS Expansion Draft
Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Major League Soccer Expansion Draft
-
Spurs appoint Mourinho as new manager
'The Special One' is back in London coaching a Premier League team that is in desperate need...
-
MLS, Liga MX stars to meet in ASG
The All-Star Game will be played in Banc of California Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC
-
Tracking teams qualified for Euro 2020
Twenty teams have punched tickets for next summer's tournament
-
Messi accepts challenge from Cavani
Messi seems to be getting tougher with age
-
Sargent, Morris lead USA past Cuba
The U.S. won an ugly match on the road
-
USMNT gets revenge on Canada in Nations League
The U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on