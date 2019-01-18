Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds hope to get another victory and put the pressure back on Manchester City
Liverpool will look to build on its lead in the Premier League on Saturday when it hosts Crystal Palace. Liverpool has a four-point lead in the table with 57 points and a record of 18-3-1, while Palace is once again a contender for relegation. Palace has 22 points at 6-4-12 and sits four points clear of relegation. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 19
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Anfield Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: CNBC
- Odds: Liverpool -514 / Crystal Palace +1505 / Draw +640
Storylines
Liverpool: For Jurgen Klopp's team, it's all about avoiding a slip-up. Playing some sneaky teams in the coming weeks like Leicester City and West Ham, Liverpool needs to not worry about City and just keep doing what it has been doing. But the 1-0 win at Brighton felt fortunate thanks to the penalty kick that led to the lone goal, and the Reds weren't as threatening as usual. They'll hope it was just an off night and not a trend.
Crystal Palace: The magic number to avoid relegation is usually around 40, though 33-34 may do it this season. All Palace has on its mind right now is getting enough points to stay up. This is a game nobody expects them to get anything from, so a draw would feel like a victory and greatly boost their chances of staying up.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace prediction
The scoring touch returns. After scoring just one goal in three straight games in all competitions, the team gets three here and three points.
Pick: Liverpool (-514)
