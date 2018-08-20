Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace score, recap: Sane's counterattack goal and Milner's penalty the difference for Reds
Jurgen Klopp's men have six out of six possible points following a crucial win on the road against Palace
It wasn't the normal attacking outburst we are used to seeing from Liverpool, but it was enough to lock up three points. On the road Monday at Crystal Palace, the Reds went home 2-0 winners with James Milner and Sadio Mane scoring a goal apiece. Milner had a penalty kick midway through the match that he converted and then Mane finished off the hosts on a deadly counterattack in added time, carrying the ball from midfield into the box and finishing off a pass from Mohamed Salah.
Milner, again the man from the spot, has scored his last eight goals for Liverpool in the league from the penalty spot.
But the top highlight was Sane's goal. Palace went forward with everything to get the equalizer, and Mane decided to put matters into his own hand, finding the back of the net for the third straight match against Palace. Check out this incredible run and finish:
In the end, Liverpool takes care of business and picks up a well-deserved result, and now the Reds have six points and six goals in two matches. More importantly, defensively, Joe Gomez put together a fantastic performance in central defense and may just be cementing his spot as a starter, and now Jurgen Klopp's squad has two clean sheets to begin the season.
