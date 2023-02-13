The Premier League is back in action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Liverpool

Current Records: Everton 4-11-6; Liverpool 8-7-5

What to Know

Everton and Liverpool played to a draw at Goodison Park and now head to Anfield to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

Three weeks ago, Everton lost 2-1 to Southampton.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Liverpool was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. The Reds lost to Brighton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Everton When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -165: Draw +300: Everton +430

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last 14 games against Everton.