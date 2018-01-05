Liverpool vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
The rivals meet for the second time in under a month
The Merseyside derby arrives for the second time in the last month as Liverpool hosts Everton on Friday in the FA Cup third round.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 2:55 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Both teams go with near full strength squads, and the Reds earn the narrow victory to move on.
Liverpool 2, Everton 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Tottenham vs. West Ham preview
The Spurs and Hammers meet in another London derby
-
Real Madrid vs. Numancia preview
Los Blancos are heavily favored to win
-
Barcelona vs. Celta preview
It's a round of 16 showdown in Vigo
-
Arsenal salvages late draw vs. Chelsea
It was a wild second half in the London derby with a memorable finish
-
Five potential January transfers
Here are some potential moves to keep an eye on during the mid-season window
-
WATCH: Kid scores goal, sinks 3-pointer
If you think you've seen it all in the high school gym, think again
Add a Comment